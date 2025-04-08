Oakland County dog dock closes permanently due to E. coli

The Brief The Orion Oaks Dog Park dog dock is permanently closed. According to Oakland County Parks, the water has consistently tested positive for E. coli during bi-weekly monitoring.



A dock and beach area for dogs in Orion Oaks County Park closed permanently over the weekend.

According to Oakland County Parks, the decision to close the Orion Oaks Dog Park dog dock was made due to elevated levels of E. coli in the water. The water at the Lake Orion park was tested bi-weekly last year and consistently had unsafe levels of E. coli.

"This decision was made with the health and safety of our visitors and their pets as our top priority," a message on the county website and park social media pages said.

Currently, the park system is working on its 2026 Orion Oaks Dog Park master plan and exploring future improvements. This includes potentially adding a water feature to the park so pups can still enjoy the water despite the closure of the dock.

What you can do:

Guests who use the park can share their thoughts in a survey. Find the survey here.