Oakland County Elections 2025: Proposals on the Nov. 4 ballot

The Brief Voters in Oakland County have no shortage of school millage to decide on. Twelve different communities will be deciding school district funding Nov. 4. There is one public safety millage, in Farmington Hills for police and fire.



Oakland County residents will be voting on 12 different school district millages in the November election.

Oxford Community School has two school ballot proposals to vote on - an operating millage as well as a building site and sinking fund which would provide the district funds for capital improvements without taking on debt by borrowing money.

Farmington Hills voters will have a public safety millage decision for their police and fire departments.

Below is the list of proposals on the ballot in Oakland County:

Farmington Hills

City Charter Amendment Public Safety Millage

The proposal is for Section 7.02c of the Farmington Hills City Charter to be amended to renew an additional special tax rate that was previously approved by voters. It deals with public safety functions of the fire and police departments with a millage in the amount of 1.4764 mills - or an increase of $1.48 per $1,000 of taxable value - for 10 years, starting with the July 2026 levy.

Lake Angelus

Charter Amendment Proposal

This amendment would provide that the city clerk and treasurer do not have to live in the city. The amendment would amend the charter.

Lathrup Village

Charter Amendment

The first proposal would eliminate conflicts with the state constitution and election laws. The charter amendment would:

1. Change the commencement date of an elected official’s term until after certification of the election results;

2. Extend the time for elected officials to take the oath of office after certification of the election results;

3. Delay the City Council meeting until after certification of the election results.

Headlee Override Millage Proposal

The proposal is whether a "Headlee Override" should be adopted so the current city tax limit that may be levied against all taxable property be increased.

It would raise an estimated maximum amount of $611,909 in 2026 by allowing the city to levy the maximum mills previously approved:

• Restoring to 20 mills from 17.3001 mills, per $1,000 of taxable value (to $20 from approximately $17.3001) for operating expenses for 10 years.

• Restoring to 3 mills from approximately 2.5948 mills, per $1,000 of taxable value (to $3 from approximately $2.5948) for sanitation/rubbish for a period of 10 years.

Orchard Lake

Vacating a City Street Proposal

May the City of Orchard Lake Village vacate, discontinue, and/or abolish approximately Two Hundred (200) feet at the end of Willow Lane (formerly known as Troy Street).

Sale of Vacated City Street

Once vacated, can the city sell the vacated portions of Willow Lane to adjacent property owners?

Rochester

Charter Amendment Proposal

It is proposed that charter sections 5.3, 5.10 and 5.14 be amended to remove language regarding and providing for, primary elections.

Rochester Hills Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority Millage Renewal

The proposal is should the City of Rochester Hills renew and continue to levy 0.1802 mill ($0.1802 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority on the taxable value of all property for 10 years, beginning in 2026 (for fiscal year 2027) and continuing through 2035 (for fiscal year 2036) for an estimated revenue of $902,650.

Troy

Bond Proposal

The proposal would let the city borrow $137,000,000 for no longer than 20 years for improvements including a new public library, road improvements, parks and recreation including the Troy Community Center, the Troy Farm, additional parks.

It would also go toward public safety services, including fire apparatus equipment, police body cameras, and other technology upgrades.

The estimated millage to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 1.1327 mills ($1.1327 per $1,000 of taxable value); and the estimated simple average annual millage required to retire the bonds is 1.1329 mills ($1.1329 per $1,000 of taxable value).

Wixom

Charter Amendment Proposal

In 2023 to eliminate a gap between the term of office of a person appointed to fill a vacancy on City Council and when the person elected to City Council at the next regular election takes office. If adopted, the proposed change would require an election to fill the vacancy on City Council at the next regular City election instead of at the end of the unexpired term of the vacant office.

Milford Township

Senior Services Replacement Millage

Shall Milford replace the current 0.125 mill senior center millage - currently required to be reduced to 0.1194 mills - with a levy of 0.225 mills ($0.225 per $1,000 of taxable value) within the Township of Milford and the village If approved, the millage would extend for a period of 10 years that would raise an estimated $317,897.77 in the first year the millage is levied.

School Fund Proposals

Bloomfield Hills Schools

Local School District Proposal

Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage Replacement Proposal.

This proposal will replace and extend a levy for the school district for repairs to the structures.

The proposal would authorize an additional levy of 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for 10 years, to 2035. The millage if approved would provide approximately $7,960,000 in the first year that it is levied.

A building and site sinking fund is an extra account for future projects or repairs which is a "pay as you go" that avoids borrowing large amounts and incurring interest.

Brandon School District

Bond Proposal

A proposal to borrow $39,500,000 for the purpose of remodeling, enhancing school security and technology upgrades.

The duration would be six years and the estimated computed millage rate is 12.16 mills.

The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $86,610,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $2,123,152.

Clarenceville Schools

Millage proposal

The Clarenceville district includes part of Livonia, and Farmington Hills straddling the Wayne and Oakland counties border.

This millage will allow the school district to levy up to 18 mills on all property except Homestead property and other property exempt by law as required for the school district to continue to receive its full per pupil foundation allowance.

Under the proposal, the millage will be increased to 19 mills - $19.00 on each $1,000 of taxable value - for 10 years.

The mileage would be for building and remodeling school and athletic facilities with the total cost not to exceed $29,250,000.

Goodrich Area Schools

Bond Proposal

The proposal is for Goodrich Area Schools, which includes portions of Genesee, Oakland and Lapeer counties, to borrow up to $64 million and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for the purpose of school building and facility improvements.

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds.

Lake Orion Community Schools

School Improvement Bond Proposition

The proposal is whether Lake Orion Community Schools should borrow $272 million and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, to pay for school and athletic facilities as well as technology and security upgrades.

The millage levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 1.35 mills - equal to $1.35 per $1,000 of taxable value; and the estimated annual millage of 3.93 mills annually ($3.93 per $1,000 of taxable value) to retire those bonds.

The school district currently has $130,790,000 of qualified bonds outstanding and $482,459 of qualified loans outstanding under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program.

Lamphere Schools

School Improvement Bond Proposition

The proposal is should the schools borrow the sum of $47,400,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, to pay for school and athletic facilities as well as technology and security upgrades.

The time limit for the bonds to be outstanding is 30 years. The estimated millage levied to pay the bonds the first year is 2.50 mills - equal to $2.50 per $1,000 of taxable value - and the estimated annual millage required for each series of bonds is 2.48 mills annually - $2.48 per $1,000 of taxable value.

If approved by the voters, the bonds will be guaranteed by the State under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program.

Novi

Community School District Bond Proposal

The proposal is for the district to borrow $425 million and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds to pay for school and athletic facilities as well as technology and security upgrades.

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2026 is 2.04 mills - $2.04 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Oxford Community Schools

Operating Millage Replacement Proposal

The Oxford school district receives funding below the minimum amount assumed by the state because of its current mills rate. The current proposal would be to raise the operating millage to a funding level in line with what the state assumes districts receive.

The proposal pertains to commercial, industrial, and second homes - which means homeowners won’t see a tax increase on their primary residence.

Building and Site Sinking Fund Proposal Oxford Community Schools

This proposal, if approved, will allow the School District to raise money for needed repairs on school buildings and facilities.

If approved, it would mean a levy of 1 mill - $1.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation - for 10 years, to create a building and site sinking for facility construction or repair of school buildings. This millage if approved and levied would provide estimated revenues to the school district of $1,647,190 during the 2025 calendar year.

School District of the City of Pontiac Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Pontiac’s school district is proposing raising the city’s mill rate to fund improvements and repairs to the district’s building.

If approved, the district will levy 0.7980 mills - $0.79 per $1,000 of taxable valuation - for five years. The fund would be used for the construction or repair of facilities, technology, vehicles. This millage would provide estimated revenues to the school district of approximately $3,161,000 in the first year that it is levied.

Romeo Community Schools

School Improvement Bond Proposition

The Romeo school district includes both counties of Macomb and Oakland.

Romeo Community Schools is proposing borrowing $62 million and issuing its general obligation unlimited tax bonds to pay for school and athletic facilities as well as technology and security upgrades.

If approved, the bonds will be guaranteed by the State under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program. The district currently has $132,755,000 of qualified bonds outstanding and $0 of qualified loans outstanding.

The estimated computed millage rate required to be levied to pay the proposed bonds may change in the future based on changes in certain circumstances.

South Lyon Community Schools

Bond Proposal

The South Lyon Community Schools district includes voters from Oakland, Washtenaw and Livingston counties.

The proposal is to exceed $350,000,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds to pay for school and athletic facilities as well as technology upgrades.

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposal in 2026, is an increase of 3.42 mills - $3.42 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. The maximum number of years for the bonds to be levied is 25 years.

West Bloomfield School District

Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

The West Bloomfield School District wants to add $3.2 million to its sinking fund by proposing extending the current levy, which currently sits at 1.1552 mills - $1.1552 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The additional money would go toward building upkeep and technology. It would not lead to an increase in the current mill rate, which means property taxes would not go up for residents who own homes in the district.

For more information: