Oakland County GOP debate - how to watch

The race for the Michigan executive office intensifies Thursday as four leading Republican contenders prepare to square off in a gubernatorial debate hosted at Visioneering, a prominent aerospace and defense manufacturer.

The event comes at a pivotal moment for Michigan politics. Following years of divided government and intense legislative battles over pandemic-era mandates, infrastructure spending, and tax relief, the state’s political climate remains highly polarized. Michigan continues to serve as a critical national battleground, where shifting demographics in suburban counties like Oakland and Macomb often determine the state's trajectory.

The race for Governor is a hotly contested one, as Governor Greetchen Whitmer is term-limited. Republicans and Democrats alike see the Mitten as a key battleground state on all fronts. For Republicans, the 2026 election is an opportunity to take back the governor's office for the first time since 2018.

Thursday night, four republican hopefuls will debate at Visioneering, a manufacturing facility that specializes in tooling for the aerospace industry.

Candidates taking the stage are Perry Johnson, Mike Cox, Aric Nesbitt, and Ralph Rebandt. Michigan Congressman John James is also running for the Republican ticket but will not be present. Instead, James will be part of the first official Republican debate on FOX 2 on July 8.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton will moderate the debate which will also feature panelists Charlie LeDuff, Jackie Paige, and Kaitlyn Buss.

Event Details:

Location: Visioneering, Auburn Hills

Manufacturing Forum: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Gubernatorial Debate: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

How to watch

You can watch the entire debate in the YouTube player below.