8 charged with making threats, witness intimidation against UM, Jewish groups

The Brief The Department of Justice has charged eight people with witness intimidation and making threats in connection with Israeli protests. The defendants are in their 20s and include four residents of Ann Arbor. Raids were also carried out at residences in Wayne and Washtenaw counties Wednesday morning.



Coordinated threats, intimidation, vandalism, and property damage are among the allegations included in a federal indictment against eight individuals in connection with protests against Israel.

The threats were directed toward the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, the University of Michigan, and other law enforcement officials, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Police raids in Ypsilanti involving the FBI took place on the morning of June 10, federal officials confirmed Wednesday.

Big picture view:

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against eight people, including four Ann Arbor residents. Their ages range in the 20s.

Zainab Aliasgar Hakim, Canton, 23

Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim, Ann Arbor, 21

Paige Elizabeth Feyock, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 26

Ahmet Kerem Korkaya, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 28

Jonathan Hongru Zou, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 22

Alexander Matthew Sepulveda, Chicago, Illinois, 23

Mariam Muhammed Odeh, Dearborn, 24

Colin Hunter Weger, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 24

"In America, we rule by law not by fear. These alleged threats and attempts to terrorize government officials, businesses, and the Jewish Federation are anti-American. We will counter intimidation with justice." said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon.

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors say the eight individuals coordinated threats and damages on business following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. The attack prompted a heavy response from the Israeli military, which destabilized the Middle East and sparked wider protests in the U.S. and around the world.

The defendants threatened victims online and in person, as well as damaged homes and businesses with graffiti, and posted photos and statements about the incidents on social media, federal prosecutors allege.

The actions they took were in response to U-M's and the victim's "purported financial support of Israel."

The defendants also discussed methods to harm their targets, including using poison, bombs, and psychological torture.

One instance cited by federal officials argues Hakim and Feyock committed witness intimidation when they confronted a victim they believed was cooperating with the federal government.

Other charges include destruction of property and conspiracy to transmit a threat.

Related article

What they're saying:

The Jewish Federation of Detroit released a statement after the indictment was made public:

"The Jewish Federation of Detroit applauds the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement for the investigation leading to the indictment and arrest of eight defendants alleged to have conspired to threaten and intimidate Jewish leaders, businesses, and community institutions as well as law enforcement in our community.

The indictment details a deliberate campaign of intimidation and terror: attacks on private homes, threats to "get" the "kids" of victims, witness intimidation, and the targeting of Jewish institutions, including our own. Many of the alleged threats directly reference the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7, 2023.

We are grateful to law enforcement for pursuing this investigation with the seriousness it demands, and we look forward to seeing justice served, sending a clear message that hate, intimidation and antisemitic violence have no place in our community or in our country."