Michigan's newest lottery winner always had a feeling she would come away with the big one.

But fantasy doesn't become reality until one's eyes see it and that's the case for one Oakland County woman who is now a million dollars richer.

The 40-year-old player scored the winning ticket playing the Michigan Lottery's Hamilton instant game.

"My husband and I play instant tickets all the time," the player told Michigan Lottery Connect. "When we scratched off our Hamilton ticket and saw we won $1 million, we were ecstatic! We always had a feeling the day would come where we won big, and it’s a blessing that it really happened!"

The winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer gas station in Commerce Township.

They recently visited the headquarters to claim their winnings, opting for the one-time lump sum payment of $693,000 - rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

She plans to buy a new vehicle and save the rest.