Oakland County man, 21, arrested after being found with missing 13-year-old

A 13-year-old girl went missing from her Waterford home on Sunday, January 14. She was found two days later at the house of a 21-year-old man.

"Parents need to be aware that there are creeps and monsters out there everyday looking for people like my daughter," said the victim's father, Joshua.

The suspect, Douglas Corbeau of White Lake Township, was allegedly aware of the girl's age, Joshua said.

The teenage girl struggles with mental illness, her father said. She was secretly reaching out to people on Snapchat, met Corbeau, and snuck out – leaving home to be with him.

"He knew she was 13 and he also tried to disguise her," Joshua added. "He had cut her hair. She had gotten her hair dyed by this man."

Corbeau reportedly even took the victim to work with him.

"While he worked his shift at the White Lake Lowe's and he would leave her in the car for his shift," Joshua said. "That's what he thought of her."

Joshua said this was not the first time his daughter had met an older man on social media. Last year, the victim's mother figured out what was happening before another man from out of state reached their daughter.

"They got him and he did get sentenced last year," Joshua said. "He got a ten-year sentence… He was my age. He was 40-year-old, he had kids. It's just disgusting."

After the previous incident, the victim's parents banned her from using social media – but she still found a way to meet another alleged predator.

Courbeau gave the teen vape pens and bought her clothing, according to Joshua.

"They take that as a gift – these creeps being good to them, being caring for them," Joshua said. "But they don't understand it's all part of a set up. It's part of a set up to get to their end destination, which is sexual relations"

That's why Joshua wants to warn other parents: Beware of who your kids could be coming into contact with.

"You almost have to not trust your child. check what they're doing at all times – if they say an app is used for this, you need to check it. There's multiple apps that are disguised as other things," Joshua said. "I would definitely check all the Snapchat contacts that they have and make sure you know who they are."

The victim is safe now and getting the help she needs, her father said.

Courbeau is currently in the Oakland County jail, awaiting charges.