Oakland County man 4th coronavirus-related death in Michigan

Officials announced Friday an Oakland County man has died of the coronavirus.

According to Oakland County, the man was in his 50s and had underlying issues. There are a reported 549 COVID-19 cases across the state, with 202 cases in Oakland County, officials say.

"This is a tragic loss and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. "This is also an important reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of personal and community-wide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.”

This marks the fourth coronavirus-related death in Michigan. The first death was reported on Wednesday -- a man in his 50s with underlying health issues died at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County. The second case was an 81-year-old patient who died of the virus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The third case was a 50-year-old woman who died at McLaren Oakland on Thursday.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

