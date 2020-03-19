Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit reports coronavirus-related death, 3rd in 24 hours

An 81-year-old died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit from coronavirus/COVID-19, according to a statement from the Henry Ford Health System.

The 81-year-old patient died Wednesday, the third reported coronavirus-related death of the day. Two deaths have happened in Wayne County and a third happened in Oakland County.

Henry Ford Hospital did not say if the patient was a man or a woman.

““We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends,” said Bob Riney, President, Healthcare Operations and chief operating officer, Henry Ford Health System.

McLaren Oakland Hospital also reported a death on Wednesday, a woman in her 50s. She was the county's first coronavirus-related death.

This is the second known coronavirus-related death in Wayne County. The first one happened early Wednesday morning at Beaumont Dearborn when a man in his 50s died.

Since Gov. Whitmer confirmed the first two positive cases in Michigan on March 10, the spread of the coronavirus has now been confirmed in several counties around the state.

Since the first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan, Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools and prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

