Oakland County man wins $446,000 in Michigan Lottery

An anonymous 43-year-old player from Oakland County won nearly a half million dollars from a last second lottery ticket purchase in May.

The man, who bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven on Hayes Road in Clinton Township, matched all five numbers in the May 28 draft. The winning numbers were 07-16-24-29-31.

"I usually play Mega Millions and Powerball, but when I was at the store, I made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket," said the player. "A few days later, I was at the same store and people were talking about how a big Fantasy 5 winner was sold there. I scanned my ticket, and that’s when I knew I was the big winner! The excitement in our house has been through the roof."

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to invest and put money into his children’s college funds.