Oakland County probate judge under investigation for inappropriate relationship

Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan was taken off her docket this week – and put on leave, indefinitely.

She is under investigation sources say, for an inappropriate relationship with a man, who also works at the Oakland County courts.

On top of that, there is allegedly evidence of additional misconduct by the judge.

The evidence will now go to the judicial tenure commission, who will make a recommendation to the Michigan Supreme Court regarding the investigation.

They have the power to do everything from nothing – to removing the judge, for good.

This is not the first time Judge Ryan has made headlines.

Back in 2021 she was charged with domestic assault and battery after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, at one of their homes in Wixom.

The case was later dismissed after being moved to Wayne County, for conflict of interest in Oakland County.

Ryan was elected to judge in 2010 – she handles cases having to do with wills, and conservatorships for example.

She has no previous complaints that have been investigated by the judicial tenure commission.

Now the question is with this, effect any of her previous or current cases. the spokesperson we talked to with the courts, says they’re expecting some updates next week.

