Oakland County residents to get free park entry after mileage hike passes

The Brief Oakland County voters passed a 0.30 mills park mileage increase. This changes the current levy from 0.35 mills to 0.65 mills, and is expected to generate $24 million annually. The money will be used to improve parks, trails, and the Oakland County Farmers Market, trail expansions, accessibility improvements, expanded enrichment programs, and more.



Voters in Oakland County approved a mileage to improve parks this Election Day.

The proposal passed 69.4% to 30.60%. As part of the 0.30 mills increase, Oakland County residents will be allowed free entry into parks and dog parks that charge a vehicle fee. This includes:

Addison Oaks

Groveland Oaks

Highland Oaks

Independence Oaks

Lyon Oaks (Park and Dog Park)

Orion Oaks (Park and Dog Park)

Red Oaks Dog Park

Rose Oaks

This only includes park entry. Paid activities, such as camping and water parks, will continue to have a fee.

The proposal, which changes the current levy from 0.35 mills to 0.65 mills, is expected to generate $24 million annually until it expires in 2043. According to the county, this mileage increase is expected to cost the average homeowner about $40 more a year.

Find more election results here.

Plans for that extra money include investing $100 million to improve parks, trails, and the Oakland County Farmers Market, trail expansions, accessibility improvements, expanded enrichment programs, and more.

According to the county, the park system consists of 15 parks covering more than 7,000 acres, with 80 miles of trails.

"Parks and natural spaces played a critical role in sustaining our health and well-being during the pandemic. The increased public enthusiasm for recreational activities we experienced during that period is continuing to grow and gain momentum as people look for new opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and get active," said Parks Commission Chair Ebony Bagley when encouraging voters to support the measure. "We must continue to invest in our recreational facilities to ensure they are welcoming and accessible for people of all backgrounds and abilities."