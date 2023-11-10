Oakland County Sheriff says Opvee is 'a game changer' in reversing ODs

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office became the first in the nation to carry Opvee – a new opioid overdose reversal nasal spray, FDA approved in May.

Opvee can be used during natural and synthetic opioid overdoses and is more potent than Narcan, said Sheriff Michael Bouchard during a press conference on Friday. It stays in the body for over 10 hours while Narcan wears off in about 2 hours.

"Instead of having to use three or four doses of Narcan, we can use one (OPVEE)," Bouchard said. "It's really a game changer for us."

Steve Norris with the Alliance of Coalition's for Healthy Communities said those saving someone from an overdose should use any opioid reversal medicine they have at their disposal.

Opvee "isn't to replace (Narcan), it's to provide another option," Norris said.

Synthetic drugs like Fentanyl caused nearly 88% of all opioid-involved deaths in 2021, according to the CDC.

"Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin," said Nina DeLorenzo, Chief Global Impact Officer of Indivior – the manufacturer of OPVEE. "Something that's going to counteract the current crisis is really something that we think is needed in the community."