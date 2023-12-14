Oakland County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway 16-year-old Pontiac girl

article

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female teen runaway from Pontiac.

Maria Guadalupe Saucedo Alvarado was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 when she was staying with relatives. Detectives from the Pontiac Division are seeking information on her whereabouts.

According to the report filed with the Sheriff’s Office, Alvarado is 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs approximately 80 pounds, and has dark eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Relatives believe she may be traveling with a female companion for work in the Chicago area.

If you, or anyone you know, has information regarding the whereabouts of Maria Guadalupe Saucedo Alvarado, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

