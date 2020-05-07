Oakland County waterparks to remain closed for rest of 2020

Waterparks in Oakland County will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The county's parks and recreation department made the announcement Thursday. As the COVID-19 pandemic's spread is further contextualized, many health officials believe the state will be mitigating the damage from the virus at least into 2021.

The closures affect Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights and Waterford Oaks Waterpark in Waterford.

Due to the inability to maintain social distancing in pools and other outdoor water attractions, officials with the department consulted experts with the county health division before determining the closures were necessary.

Oakland County has some of the highest reported COVID-19 cases in the state, coming second only to Wayne County. As of Thursday morning, almost 700 resident have died and more than 7,000 have been diagnosed with the virus.

Guests who have already purchased 2020 Waterparks Season passes can retain them for the 2021 season. They can also get a full refund by calling (248) 858-0916 or emailing rpsreservation@oakgov.com.