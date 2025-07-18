Expand / Collapse search

Oakland Mall reopening Saturday after flooding closure

By David Komer
Published  July 18, 2025 2:53pm EDT
Troy
    • Flooding from a suspected burst pipe has closed Oakland Mall since Wednesday.
    • The mall announced it is reopening Saturday at 11 a.m.
    • Some stores on the perimeter of the mall property were not impacted as well as some anchor stores.

FOX 2 - Oakland Mall is scheduled to reopen this weekend after flooding issues caused a closure the past few days. 

Currently some stores are accessible at the Troy mall and were not impacted by the flooding including:

  • JCPenney
  • Dicks
  • At Home
  • Hobby Lobby
  • McInerney Auto Center

Also not impacted are the stores on the perimeter of the mall property on the outlots like Starbucks, Panera, etc.

The Source: Information for this report is from Oakland Mall's spokesperson.

