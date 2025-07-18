Oakland Mall reopening Saturday after flooding closure
FOX 2 - Oakland Mall is scheduled to reopen this weekend after flooding issues caused a closure the past few days.
Oakland Mall is reopening at 11 a.m. Saturday following a suspected burst pipe problem that forced its closure since Wednesday.
Currently some stores are accessible at the Troy mall and were not impacted by the flooding including:
- JCPenney
- Dicks
- At Home
- Hobby Lobby
- McInerney Auto Center
Also not impacted are the stores on the perimeter of the mall property on the outlots like Starbucks, Panera, etc.
The Source: Information for this report is from Oakland Mall's spokesperson.