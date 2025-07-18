Oakland Mall reopening Saturday after flooding closure

article

The Brief Flooding from a suspected burst pipe has closed Oakland Mall since Wednesday. The mall announced it is reopening Saturday at 11 a.m. Some stores on the perimeter of the mall property were not impacted as well as some anchor stores.



Currently some stores are accessible at the Troy mall and were not impacted by the flooding including:

JCPenney

Dicks

At Home

Hobby Lobby

McInerney Auto Center

Also not impacted are the stores on the perimeter of the mall property on the outlots like Starbucks, Panera, etc.