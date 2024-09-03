Oakland professors authorize strike, students stuck in limbo

Professors at Oakland University are on the brink of walking out of their classrooms and onto the picket lines, as contract negotiations with the university administration have reached a critical impasse. With the academic year here, the prospect of a faculty strike looms large over the campus community, casting uncertainty on the immediate future of students' education.

The Oakland University faculty union has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike, citing unresolved issues related to compensation, job security, and working conditions. Despite ongoing talks, the midnight deadline for a deal is fast approaching, leaving many to wonder whether a resolution can be reached in the eleventh hour.

It's leaving students like Elijah Supulveda and Jaden Henderson waiting.

"We’re still kind of in a sort of limbo for a lot of our classes," Supulveda said.

"I was kinda prepared to go to class so it’s kinda odd knowing it may or may not happen," Henderson said.

Oakland University students know they have class Wednesday morning — but will their professors be there?

"And I only have information for two of my four classes. Nothing has been updated so I’m waiting to see if we even have class tomorrow or Thursday as well," Supulveda said.

If a deal can't be reached, a teacher's strike could be imminent. Professor Michael Latcha said the professors are ready to strike.

"We are losing people like crazy. People just simply cannot afford to work here anymore," Latcha said.

The university and union have been in contract talks since June and classes start on Wednesday. The big disagreement is pay.

"Oakland right now has 16 percent on the table spread over the next five years," Latcha said.

But the professor want more after they say they took a heavy hit last contract negotiations due to covid.

"I’m feeling hopeful. I’ve served on several bargaining teams. The sides are really not far apart," Latcha said.

Oakland University spokesman Brian Bierley said they're hopeful things work out soon.

"The meetings have gone really well. It’s been a high level, it hasn’t been in the mud or anything like that. It’s been really friendly," Bierley said.

Negotiations will continue until classes start – and the school says students should expect to go to class regardless.