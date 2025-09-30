Oakland University expert on possible Federal Government shutdown

The Brief A shutdown could begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday if no deal is reached. Key services like Social Security and military operations would continue. Political analysts believe this deep political divide could open the door for a government shutdown to take place.



The clock is ticking as members of Congress try to avoid a government shutdown.

President Donald Trump has called the shutdown "probably likely." So how will that impact citizens?

Can it be avoided?:

The deadline to strike a deal is fast approaching, with the Wednesday deadline looming.

"Distinguished Professor of Political Science Department & Director of the Center for Civic Engagement, Oakland University," said Professor Dave Dulio. "We are up against the deadline. We’re in a period of deep division between the political parties."

"Without any appropriations in place, the federal government cannot spend any money," said Dulio.

What they're saying:

So how could no government spending impact an everyday citizen?

"National parks would close. Federal employees would start to be laid off," said Dulio.

Thousands of those federal workers live right here in Michigan, but some federal services will continue.

"But at the same time, we would see things like the military continue, the post office will continue to operate," said Dulio. "Air traffic control would also continue. We would see these essentials not be impacted."

Despite the services continuing, their paychecks would go on pause.

"What always happens in a shutdown is people aren’t paid for the time that they are furloughed," said Dulio.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits, is expected to continue, but a prolonged shutdown could cause delays.

What's next:

If a federal shutdown takes place, it would come as Michigan lawmakers try to avoid a state government shutdown. If it happens, for many, it would be a double whammy.

"Just like the federal government, the state cannot spend money unless it’s been appropriated," said Dulio. "We might see things like road projects halted, lot sales halted. We might see Secretary of State offices shuttered."

