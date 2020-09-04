Expand / Collapse search

Oakland University students get creative with animated PSA encouraging people to vote Nov. 3

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX 2 Detroit

Oakland University students make PSA to get out the vote

With money from a grant, a group of creative OU students have made a creative PSA to get people registered to vote.

FOX 2 - Students at Oakland University created an animated Public Service Announcement encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

The PSA funded by a grant received by the University’s Center for Civic Engagement.. The students hope the PSAs message resonates with the viewer 

It’s director believed students from OUs Cinema Studies Program could design a video that could impact more than this campus community.

Watch Ingrid Kelley's story above and check out the video ad HERE.