Oakland University students get creative with animated PSA encouraging people to vote Nov. 3
FOX 2 - Students at Oakland University created an animated Public Service Announcement encouraging everyone to get out and vote.
The PSA funded by a grant received by the University’s Center for Civic Engagement.. The students hope the PSAs message resonates with the viewer
It’s director believed students from OUs Cinema Studies Program could design a video that could impact more than this campus community.
