Oakman Blvd one of the flood sites from 2014 that is getting infrastructure improvements in Detroit

Nearly six years ago torrential rainfall hit Metro Detroit creating wide-spread flooding. But Mayor Mike Duggan made a commitment to make investments in the city’s infrastructure.

This is it is now an $8.6 million project on Oakman Boulevard, one of the hardest hit areas during the 2014 floods.



"We’re putting in green storm water infrastructure that will help manage heavy rainfall," said Barry Brown, project manager Detroit Water.



And it’s done by transforming these medians into bio retention gardens that will help keep millions gallons of storm water from flooding streets and homes every year.

"We found we can use medians to detain the water to help manage the storm water so it does not overwhelm sewer system," Brown said.



A Detroit based construction company is performing more than half the work on this project which runs along Oakman from Joy Road to Tireman Avenue. But it’s not the only project like this that you’ll see in the city.

"Right now we have 16, this is the largest one," he said.

As this project continues the good news is that DWSD customers will not see their rates increase.



"It’s part of our permit that we have to have to with state of Michigan residents will not see an increase (there is money) already allocated for the project," he said.



But some residents argue there’s a price to pay for progress, calling the machinery noise loud and disturbing.

Brown believes the city must move full speed ahead to avoid a repeat of the floods of 2014

Advertisement

"We’re taking a strong approach to deal with the problems of the (city's) infrastructure," he said.

