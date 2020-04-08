Officials say 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Michigan health officials say 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of April 3.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced it will be reporting recovery numbers along with improved statistics Wednesday.

In a release, officials said information including those recovered, will be updated weekly and includes the number of people with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness.

Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days’ post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Earlier on Wednesday Michigan reported another 114 deaths and 1,376 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. State cases are now up to 20,346 and the death toll at 959.

Other more detailed information that will be provided include:

Testing data by state preparedness region. This will be updated daily.

Hospital information including number of emergency department discharges, number of inpatients, number of patients in critical care and number of patients on ventilators. This information will be updated daily.

CLICK HERE for more information on the state site.

“We continue to improve the information we are providing as our goal is to share timely and accurate data during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health “We appreciate the assistance of Michigan Medical Advantage Group in helping us offer additional statistics about testing.”