Ohio man shot with crossbow at Michigan motel, police investigating

A man in Bedford Township, near the Michigan-Ohio border, was shot with a crossbow and was losing consciousness when police arrived at his motel room Saturday morning.

The man, a 42-year-old from Toledo, Ohio was staying at the Bedford Inn on Telegrapgh Road when he was struck by a crossbow at around 1130 a.m. Oct. 18.

The victim was still in critical condition Saturday afternoon. He had surgery to help stabilize him Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man was shot by another man who knew him. The alleged shooter's identity is known to police, but he had already left the motel and has not yet been located. The bow and arrows were confiscated.

The case remains under investigation by detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.