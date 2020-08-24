One dead after driver attempts abrupt exit on I-96, rolling vehicle

article

A serious crash has closed Interstate 96 and killed one early Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. after Michigan State Police responded to reports of a rollover on the freeway near Davison in Detroit.

A preliminary investigation by the state police's south post determined the driver of a passenger vehicle was in the center lane of I-96 when he made an abrupt turn and tried exiting onto the local lanes.

In the process, he side-swiped another car and flipped his own. The vehicle then rolled several times and the driver was ejected.

State Police tweeted out photos and information around 8:30 a.m.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital. The driver was pronounced dead when he arrived and the passenger had serious injuries.

The highway remained closed due to the wreck.