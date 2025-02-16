One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County

At about 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of U.S. 223 near Woerner Road in Lenawee County for a single vehicle crash.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a white Dodge Caravan that had left the road and struck a tree while traveling eastbound. The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital.

Both people were from Waldron, a nearby city.

The woman is expected to survive.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. This incident remains under investigation by the MSP Monroe Post and anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Kalnbach at 734-242-3500.