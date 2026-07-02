One dead at Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit after fight turns into shooting

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The Brief One man was shot during a fight outside an elementary school in Detroit. The shooter was arrested, and a weapon was recovered.



One man is dead after a shooting at a Detroit elementary school Thursday evening.

What we know:

Detroit police say the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation between three people at Chrysler Elementary School turned physical. During the fight, a CPL holder shot one of the men who were fighting. That man has since died from his injuries.

The shooter was arrested, and a weapon was recovered.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time what led to the argument or how many more people were involved.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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