Expand / Collapse search

One dead at Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit after fight turns into shooting

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 2, 2026 9:04 PM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 9:04 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • One man was shot during a fight outside an elementary school in Detroit.
    • The shooter was arrested, and a weapon was recovered.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead after a shooting at a Detroit elementary school Thursday evening.

What we know:

Detroit police say the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation between three people at Chrysler Elementary School turned physical. During the fight, a CPL holder shot one of the men who were fighting. That man has since died from his injuries. 

The shooter was arrested, and a weapon was recovered.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time what led to the argument or how many more people were involved.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit