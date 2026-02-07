One dead in Friday night car vs. person crash in Monroe

A 41-year-old woman from Newport was killed Friday night when a car struck her on the side of Telegraph Road in Monroe Township.

Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police were the first on the scene, as they were already in the area investigating a separate report of two people walking in and out of the roadway.

A release from MSP said that at the time of the crash the woman was walking south on Telegraph near East Dunbar Road, which had a light dusting of snow, and no streetlights. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m., which was already dark this time of the year.

A trooper arrived on-scene and immediately started to employ medical rescue efforts with Monroe Township Fire Department. Monroe Community Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene shortly after and continued with advanced resuscitation efforts. The woman, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old female from Monroe, is not suspected of being intoxicated.