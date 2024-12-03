One dead, one injured in shootout at illegal dispensary on Detroit's eastside

A shootout at what police are calling an illegal marijuana dispensary left one man dead while another showed up at the hospital with bullet holes.

A robbery gone very wrong ended up turning into a shootout, when the robbers did not plan on the man inside having a gun to return fire. He did shoot back but lost his life.

"Oh man, it’s bad. This my homeboy. He stay right across the street from me, him and his kids. Good guy, don’t mess with no one," said one man who lived across the street.

Detroit police tell FOX 2 that the covert-looking building off Schoenherr near State Fair on Detroit’s eastside, operates at least in part as an illegal marijuana dispensary, and that the man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon worked there.

Two buddies live nearby and knew the victim. They say he actually owned the building and rented it out for parties and to entrepreneurs.

"He rent the place so I don’t know if he know when you rent it out what a person doing," they said. "He’s a good guy I don’t see why anyone would want to do this to him."

After the shootout, those would-be robbers rushed away from the scene, one of them showing up at a nearby hospital with bullet holes. FOX 2 was told by the Detroit Police Department his injuries are non-life threatening.

As far as the man who was killed, his friends say he was too trusting of the neighborhood he lived in and worked.

"It’s good to have security because some people think they don’t need security because they safe in they own neighborhoods. You never safe, you can’t say you safe," they said.