One dead in Sunday morning fire in Detroit

One man was left dead after a fire on Detroit's east side Sunday morning.

What we know:

The Detroit Fire Department responded to a fire in the 10200 block of Lanark just before noon. While fighting the fire, they found a man on the first floor of the house.

After he was assessed by paramedics, he was declared dead at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.