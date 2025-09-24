Detroit man killed in Telegraph crash leaving mangled wreck; medical emergency suspected
FOX 2 - A 70-year-old Detroit man is dead in a crash that had closed down northbound Telegraph at Long Lake Wednesday.
Investigators believe the accident was likely caused by a medical emergency as the driver was seen weaving through traffic before hitting other vehicles.
Driving on Telegraph from Lone Pine, he finally hit a truck, which crushed his SUV sometime after 10 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved total with no other injuries reported.
As of 3:19 p.m. all lanes were reopened on the northbound side of Telegraph.
The victim's vehicle. Photo by FOX 2's Charlie Langton