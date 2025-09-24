Expand / Collapse search

Detroit man killed in Telegraph crash leaving mangled wreck; medical emergency suspected

By and David Komer
Published  September 24, 2025 12:55pm EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Telegraph at Long Lake

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Telegraph at Long Lake

One person is dead in a crash that involved at least three cars Wednesday.

FOX 2 - A 70-year-old Detroit man is dead in a crash that had closed down northbound Telegraph at Long Lake Wednesday.

Investigators believe the accident was likely caused by a medical emergency as the driver was seen weaving through traffic before hitting other vehicles.

Driving on Telegraph from Lone Pine, he finally hit a truck, which crushed his SUV sometime after 10 a.m. 

Three vehicles were involved total with no other injuries reported.

As of 3:19 p.m. all lanes were reopened on the northbound side of Telegraph. 

The victim's vehicle. Photo by FOX 2's Charlie Langton

Car crashesOakland CountyWest Bloomfield Township