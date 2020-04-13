Online group Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine explodes in popularity

People from all over Michigan are joining what some are calling a movement, frustrated and angry about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home/stay safe order.

"The solution to this, can't outweigh the potential of what can happen if we continue to shut our economy down," said Garrett Soldano. "The suicides, the stress. All these other things that will happen, if we continue to extend this out."

Last Thursday after Whitmer extended the order until April 30. Garrett Soldano started a Facebook page called Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine.

"I was like, 'I'm going to reach out to 500 people, hopefully there are 500 people like me,'" he said.

The page now has more than 250,000 followers. People who don't understand why some things are prohibited and others aren't. Yes, you can go shopping at stores like Target and Walmart, but no, you can't buy certain items deemed non-essential while you're there.

"When you are taking away our basic freedoms, when you are telling us what we can, and can't buy, that is where I have a problem. That is where I have decided to stand tall."

Whitmer's stay home/stay safe order went into effect March 23rd. She has deemed anything considered not life sustaining prohibited.

She has said this is necessary in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

But her critics think otherwise.

"Michiganders are hurting right now," Soldano said. "And people are hurting to provide for their own family. And that's where I have a problem. That is where this virus does not have the teeth to support that."

