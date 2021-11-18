Online scams to beware of this holiday season

article

Shopping online is convenient, but it does come with some risks.

If you're planning to get holiday gifts online, beware of some common scams happening right now so you don't get ripped off.

SocialCatfish analyzed data and found that Michigan is the No. 15 most at-risk state of becoming a victim of an online shopping scam. The site compiled a list of scams to know about.

Here are some scams to watch out for this year:

Missing package scams

Scammers will pretend to be FedEx and send an email or text with a link to track a package. When you click that link, they will attempt to steal personal and financial information.

These scammers have also been known to call and leave voicemails or place a "missed delivery" tag on doors.

Social media secret Santa scam

Posts on Facebook entice victims into participating in a "Secret Sister" gift exchange where you buy a gift card or bottle of wine for another member with the promise of getting 36 in return.

This is a pyramid scheme.

Holiday charity scams

Scammers will pose as a fake charity to solicit donations. Often, the name will sound similar to an actual charity.

You can make sure charities are legitimate by checking them on a database such as the BBB Wise Giving Alliance and Charity Navigator.

Instagram giveaway scams

Brands and influencers sometimes give away free products around the holidays. However, scammers are taking advantage of this by using fake accounts.

The scammers will tell users to like or comment on posts to enter to win, then use malicious links to steal your information. Keep an eye out for accounts that don't have much content and typos, as these can be signs of scam giveaways.