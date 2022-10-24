Online voter registration in Michigan for Midterms ends Oct. 24

October 24 is the last day that Michigan citizens can register to vote online or by mail to vote in the upcoming midterm race in November.

After Monday, anyone who isn't registered to vote in Michigan will need to visit their local township or city clerk's office to do so.

Anyone who wants to do so can go to Michigan.gov/vote.

"Michigan voters have multiple safe and secure options to make their voices heard in their communities and registering to vote is the first step," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "Eligible citizens should register online today or make a plan to register in person at their city or township clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on November 8."

Registering to vote online

For anyone who wants to register to vote in Michigan, Oct. 24 is the final day they can do it online. To do so, go to the state website, then select the icon in the "Register to vote" section.

From there, they can navigate the website to Michigan.gov/Votervoter and input information from one's driver's license. You may also update your voter registration information if you've moved.

Citizens can also request an absentee ballot online

Registering to vote in person

After Oct. 24, people can register to vote in Michigan, but they will need to visit their local clerk's office any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 7.

To do so, one will need to download the application or get their hands on one at their local clerk's office.

Once it's filled out, the application will need to be delivered to the voter's local clerk. If you don't know who your clerk is, you can find out using the state's website here.

What do I need to register to vote in Michigan?

To register to vote on the day of the election, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office/

To be eligible, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident, and you must have been a resident of the city where you will be voting for at least 30 days.

Proof of residency includes a Michigan driver’s license or state ID; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a paycheck or government check, or other government documents.