Opening of WB I-94 in Detroit delayed until Sunday afternoon

article

Westbound I-94 from Gratiot Avenue to I-75. has been delayed to reopening Sunday afternoon due to a delay in bridge beam delivery, according to MDOT, which is replacing the Frontenac Street overpass.

All lanes on westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Sunday, October 31.

Contract crews are setting new bridge beams on the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work required closing westbound I-94 from Gratiot Avenue to I-75 Friday night.

During the closure, westbound I-94 traffic is detoured via Gratiot Avenue, the westbound Gratiot Avenue connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

Entrance ramps to westbound I-94 are closed from Chalmers to Chene streets are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

For more traffic information go to fox2detroit.com/traffic