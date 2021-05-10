Original steel from Mackinac Bridge available through auction

If you want to own some of Michigan's Mackinac Bridge, pieces of original steel grating from it are up for auction.

The 60-year-old steel is in 55-gallon barrels that weigh about 147 pounds and contain about 140 pieces.

There are five barrels full of Mighty Mac steel available from the Mackinac Bridge Authority right now, with multiple bids placed on all of them. One of the barrels is already up to $725.

Bidding closes May 18. Click here to place a bid.

The Mackinac Bridge (Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)