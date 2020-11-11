Otus Supply recipes from The Nine: slow burn broccoli, shrimp and grits

Chef Chris Chicollo from Otus Supply joined us on The Nine to show us some recipes you can make at home. You can get his broccoli and shrimp and grits recipes below.

The Ferndale restaurant is still open right now Wednesday through Saturday for dinner and drinks. You can make reservations online or by calling 248-291-6160.

2 c. Broccoli Crowns (Cut into 2 inch pieces)

4 – 6 oz. Gochujang Sauce (Recipe Follows)

1 Tbsp. Honey

1 Tbsp. Fried Sunflower Seeds

½ tsp. Togarashi Powder

6 strips Nori (Cut into 2 inch strips)

Grill Broccoli until cooked most of the way through. Toss in gochujang sauce. Replace to grill to caramelize sauce and heat through. Place finished broccoli in a bowl and drizzle with honey. Toss seeds in Togarashi powder and sprinkle over broccoli. Arrange Nori strips on top.

Easy Gochujang

1/2 cup white miso paste

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Gochugaru (Korean Red Chili Pepper) powder

2 tablespoons mirin

1 tablespoon superfine sugar (or just blitz some granulated sugar in a blender or food processor until finely ground but not powdery), or more to taste

1 garlic clove, minced

Advertisement

Stir together the miso, corn syrup, Gochugaru powder, mirin, sugar, and garlic until well combined.

Transfer the gochujang mixture into a clean jar or resealable container, cover, and stash it in the refrigerator for up to several weeks. The gochujang is fine to use immediately but if you wait several days the flavor will be more melded and nuanced.

4 – 10/13 count Shrimp (Peeled, Deveined, Tail-on)

4 Slices Andouille Sausage

1 ½ c. Cheesy Grits (Recipe Follows)

2 Tbsp. Tomato Jam (Recipe Follows)

6 Chive Batons (About 2” long)

Mojo Seasoning (Or store bought Blackening Spice or BBQ Rub)

2 tsp. Neutral Oil (Soybean or Canola) divided.

½ c. Whole Milk

½ c. Water

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ c. Coarse Ground Corn Meal

Pinch of Ground Black Pepper

1 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

1 Tbsp. grated Cheddar

1 Tbsp. Cream Cheese

1 Tbsp. Grated or Shredded Parmesan

Place the milk, water, and salt into a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Once the milk mixture comes to a boil, gradually add the cornmeal while continually whisking. Once all of the cornmeal has been incorporated, decrease the heat to low and cover. Remove lid and whisk frequently, every 3 to 4 minutes, to prevent grits from sticking or forming lumps; make sure to get into corners of pot when whisking. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until mixture is creamy.

Remove from the heat, add the pepper and butter, and whisk to combine. Once the butter is melted, gradually whisk in the cheese a little at a time. Serve immediately.

Tomato Jam

28 oz. can Diced Tomatoes with juice

½ c. Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp. Molasses

2 Tbsp. Sherry Vinegar

1 Tbsp. Corn starch

1 tbsp. cold water



In saucepan over medium high heat, bring tomatoes to a boil. Lower heat to medium and add sugar, molasses, and vinegar. Stir constantly for about 2 minutes until sugar is melted. Stir cornstarch and water together to make a slurry. Stir slurry into tomato mixture over low heat until thickened. Cool uncovered in refrigerator. Use cold.