Over 100 employees at Dana Inc. in Auburn Hills laid off due to 'lower demand for EVs''

The Brief Dana Incorporated announced major layoffs for over a hundred employees on Wednesday. Many tell FOX 2 that when they arrived at work on Wednesday, they were informed that Friday would be their last day.



Big picture view:

Many tell FOX 2 that when they arrived at work on Wednesday, they were informed that Friday would be their last day at Dana Incorporated in Auburn Hills, where they make battery plate covers for electric vehicles. They were shocked.

They had heard about potential layoffs in January but didn’t expect anything sooner.

Dana Incorporated stated they "made the difficult decision to close the manufacturing facility" on Giddings Road in Auburn Hills due to "unexpected and immediate reduction in customer orders driven by lower demand for electric vehicles." People say this decision hurts them and their families.

"It’s hard. It’s hard. I’m a single mom of four. So this unexpected layoff is even harder," said Kassandra Pojok. "There are a lot of single parents, a lot of people who are wondering, ‘How are we going to pay our rent?’ We have one check, not even a full check left. We were told not to work our last day."

What they're saying:

Dana Corp provided the following statement, which reads in part:

"I can confirm that we have made the difficult decision to close our manufacturing facility located on Giddings Road in Auburn Hills, MI. This decision is the result of the unexpected and immediate reduction in customer orders driven by lower demand for electric vehicles, which has rendered continued operations at the plant no longer viable.

"We recognize the impact this decision has on our employees. We want to emphasize that notice was provided to affected employees as soon as the situation became clear. In accordance with all applicable labor laws and our collective bargaining agreements, we also provided timely and appropriate notice to union representatives and relevant government entities.

"Our priority remains supporting our employees through this transition. We are committed to working closely with them to provide resources and assistance during this time.

"Dana continues to operate our driveline manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills."

FOX 2 heard from the UAW, who says they are aware of what happened.