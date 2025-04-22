Over $4,000 in cocaine, fentanyl seized in Detroit senior citizen apartment bust

article

The Brief Detroit police investigated a series of fatal overdoses in the area of E. Grand Blvd and Jefferson, leading it to a senior living apartment. On April 10, DPD conducted a search warrant there, leading to 10 arrests in total and seizing more than $4,400 in narcotics. Cocaine, fentanyl, three handguns and $3,616 in cash were found by police.



Fentanyl, cocaine and drugs were seized in a drug bust at a senior citizens apartment building in Detroit.

The backstory:

Six suspects were arrested along with $4,428 in narcotics and $3,616 in cash at the senior center at Jefferson and E. Grand Blvd on April 10, Detroit police said.

Detroit Police Narcotics and the DPD's 7th Precinct began investigating fatal overdoses in that area in January. Officers conducted search warrants at a senior citizens' apartment building in the area on April 10.

Four additional suspects were arrested with misdemeanors along with the following confiscations:

20.6 grams of fentanyl.

29.6 grams of cocaine.

Three handguns.

About $3,616 U.S. currency.

The Detroit police reminds residents to help it keep drugs off the streets by calling your local precinct, or 313-224-DOPE to make a report.