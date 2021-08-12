Overnight chance for storms, early rain Friday

Hey gang, it's still warm and humid Thursday night with a slight chance for an overnight thundershower. The Low will be 73.

Mostly cloudy on Friday but still muggy. A chance for a few morning showers and a High of 83.

A cold front will cross the region during the first half of the day, then lots of sun with low humidity for the weekend. Highs both days will be near 80.

It will be staying dry into Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies and a high near 82.

-Luterman