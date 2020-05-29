Owner of Gold's Gym in Warren says 'enough is enough' and reopens to members

Michigan's Safer-At-Home order doesn't expire for another two weeks, but a gym owner in Warren says it's time to get back to business.

Don Larson of Gold's Gym Detroit is the owner and had plans to open his location back up on Friday, May 29, when the original order expired but then it was extended through June 12. But Larson decided he's still opening up anyway.

"I couldn't believe the governor extended it even further but I said you know, hey, enough is enough," he said.

And for members wishing to come in and exercise, a temperature check and a health questionnaire is required to be completed first. And members say they're glad for the opportunity.

"For me, since I've been in the fitness industry a long time I felt safe coming back. I know there's a little bit of fear out there, like gyms kind of have a bad stereotype of being a dirty place but you guys are here [and can see] it's very, very clean here," said gym member Bryan Macbeth. "I'm just glad to be back."

"If you just look around here they're smiling, they're happy, they need this. They eat healthy, they exercise regularly. This is their lifeblood and to take this from them, it's a slap in the face," Larson said.

You can see the machines are labeled to use every other one and an abundance of disinfectant and hand sanitizer is scattered every few feet.

There's also no sparring allowed in the boxing ring and showers are off-limits for now, but authorities say even these precautions and protocols aren't enough to allow the business to stay open.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says police have notified the gym more than once that it needs to close, noting that nobody is above the law and that they must follow the governor's orders.

"It's a shame that someone gets to choose who can open and who can't," Larson said.

Larson says he's determined to reopen regardless of what the governor or the police say.

"I would say, 'Thank you for your concern, if you want to write the ticket I'll accept that and see you in court.'"

Police say they won't ticket the gym's owner but will instead submit a warrant request to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for violating the executive order.