Oxford High School's principal releases video ahead of tomorrow's re-opening

Oxford High School is re-opening on Jan. 24 after being closed for almost two months.

The high school's Principal, Steven Wolf, released a video on Sunday ahead of the return.

YouTube: Principal Wolf's Oxford High School welcome back message

"We know it's going to be really difficult for our students and our staff to come back because we're still grieving," Wolf said in the video. "Our thoughts and our prayers will continue to be with the victims of this senseless act and this tragedy and for those who continue to heal."

The school was renovated with new paint, wall graphics, ceiling tiles and carpet. The elementary and middle school students made snowflakes and hearts with encouraging notes for the school's lockers.

"Please know that when our students return to school, we will have numerous mental health resources available to them," Wold said in the video. "The physical and emotional safety of our students remains our top priority."

