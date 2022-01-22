Oxford School District readies for return to high school classes

article

The Oxford school district is preparing to welcome back its high school students next week, releasing images of a newly renovated building following the deadly mass shooting that took place last year.

High schoolers, who have been on a hybrid schedule since the Nov. 30 shooting, will return to class on Jan. 24. They've been taking classes at the middle school while the district finished improvements to the high school's interior.

Photo courtesy of Oxford Community School District

The paint, wall graphics, ceiling tiles, and carpet are all new. A spokesperson said that elementary and middles school students crafted snowflakes and hearts with notes of love and encouragement that were later taped to the lockers.

Read more Oxford HS shooting coverage here.

"Getting them, a little by little, back into the routine will help, I think," Rob Dafoe, who owns a business in Oxford, told FOX 2 earlier in January.

Photo courtesy of Oxford Community School District

The district has been in mourning since Ethan Crumbley killed 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Another seven were injured.

Read more Oxford HS shooting coverage here.

Advertisement