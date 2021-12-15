Oxford shooting victim Tate Myre selected as honorary Spartan Dawg for MSU's 2022 recruiting class

article

Michigan State University is honoring Tate Myre as an honorary member of the university's 2022 recruiting class as a way of recognizing the Oxford teenager in the weeks following the shooting at the Oakland County school district.

As college football recruits announce where they'll be playing next fall, MSU kicked the day off with a tribute to Myre and the three other victims that died during the shooting.

"A Spartan dawg is defined not by the plays that he makes on the field, but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to their team and their community, and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre, their heroism," head coach Mel Tucker said in a video posted Wednesday.

"Tate is, and always will be, a Spartan Dawg. Tate Myre had an unmatched work effort, athleticism, and love for his teammates. He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State. This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow-thru to get there."

Myre was previously honored during the Big Ten championship game when players from the University of Michigan wore patches with Myre's high school football number. The Wolverine's win ended with 42 points, the same number that Myre wore on the field.

Families and friends have continued finding ways to honor Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, and Madisyn Baldwin in the weeks after the deadly rampage. Learn more about online resources here.