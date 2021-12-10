Oxford High School shooting: How to help survivors, families of victims

article

The Oxford High School shooting killed four students and left six other people injured.

As families, survivors, and the community continue to heal, GoFundMe accounts and the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund have been set up to help people impacted.

GoFundMe has verified all accounts dedicated to raising money. There is a page dedicated to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund. This money will help cover funerals and medical expenses. Click here to donate.

Donations can also be made to the Fund through Oxford Bank:

In-person : Donate at any Oxford Bank : Donate at any Oxford Bank location

Mail : Send a check to Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371.Make check payable to: Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund

Credit/Debit Card : For a Visa or MasterCard credit/debit card donation, please call Shellie P. at 248-969-7217. All processing fees will be waived.

Online/ACH Transfers: To transfer donations to the fund via Online/ACH transfer, : To transfer donations to the fund via Online/ACH transfer, click here . This form allows for a secure transfer of funds from any checking or savings account.

There are also individual pages for the families of Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, who were both killed in the Nov 30 shooting, and pages for some of the students who were injured: Kylie Ossege, Eli Mueller, Phoebe Arthur, and Aiden Watson.

There are no verified GoFundMe pages for the other victims who died – Hana St. Juliana and Tate Myre. However, Myre's family has set up a memorial scholarship fund that will be awarded to students graduating from Oxford High School to help them pay for college.

Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling

All but one of the students who were injured in the shooting are now home. Ossege remains hospitalized at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland.

WATCH: Oxford shooting survivor gets show of love and support outside hospital window

Ossege was moved from the intensive care unit to a standard room on Thursday. She will be in the hospital for 4-6 weeks while she continues her recovery.