Paczki lovers descend on Hamtramck for Fat Tuesday

The big tradition with the big calories is back, and this time it's orange creamsicle flavored.

At least it is if one is lined up outside the New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. The unofficial headquarters for paczki opened early this Fat Tuesday to cater to the dozens of people who woke up early to get a taste of the year's most filling treat.

"I think it's just the tradition. They're great doughnuts - well, they're better than doughnuts - it's a long wait out here," said Randy Streicher, who traveled from Troy.

While orange creamsicle is the newly-introduced flavor for this year's Fat Tuesday, MAN opted for apple and the classic flavor custard. While some leave the bakeries of the Polish community with boxes of paczki, Streicher will only be leaving with a few.

"Can't afford to eat that much more. I could pack it away when I was younger but not anymore," he said.

For many locals, the combination of good food and Carnival celebration is the biggest day of the year. Mardi Gras, which is French for Fat Tuesday, marks the last day of indulgence before the Christian fasting season of Lent commences on Ash Wednesday.

Much of the world considers today a day to party.

Hopefully by the end of the six weeks one has worked off the calories that come with consuming the pastries - they do come with hundreds of calories per doughnut.