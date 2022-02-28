Paczki problem solved: Livonia bakery helps Yum Village with dough for Afro Caribbean creations

The owner of Yum Village, a Detroit restaurant that caters to Afro-Caribbean cuisine came up with the idea to add new flavors to the famous Fat Tuesday Paczki pastry.

"It’s Black History Month, we’re playing in the kitchen, Paczki day is coming up," said Godwin Ihentuge. "Flavors that are Afro-Caribbean inspired. (We said) let’s do some hibiscus Paczki, let’s do some coolie coolie, which is like a West African peanut snack, let’s throw some plantain in that thing."

As word began to spread about this new take on the iconic dessert, demand grew also for the new flavors like the sweet potato Paczki.

But as Godwin kept frying, he ran out of dough and his supplier couldn't guarantee shipment of ingredients before Fat Tuesday because of the truck driver shortage.

"(I thought) I might have to cancel these orders," he said.

Godwin did have to cancel his appearance on Fox 2 Sunday Morning as he searched for the missing main ingredient.

"Everyone who was picking up, I was calling," he said.

After making call after call the owner of Yum Village finally got a 'yes' from Paris Bakery in Livonia, Sunday morning.

But when they learned the request was from Yum Village and because they’re fans of its Afro-Caribbean Cuisine they jumped in to help.

"We're going to be picking up premade shells and all we need to do is fill and top them," he said.

Godwin picked up shells on Monday afternoon.

"I think it’s great to have everyone work together," said Kristen Barbee of Paris Bakery. "That way people will stay in business longer."

And not only is Godwin happy, so are his customers.

"We appreciate it because we’ve been hunting around for the most unique Paczkis in this area," said Jada Samuels.