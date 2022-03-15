Pain at the pump hits harder for those on the road for work

All the talk about temporarily taking away the state gas tax has a lot of people talking. Some people tell FOX 2 they drive across the country— and across state lines for family.

So taking away the gas tax would bring them a lot of relief.

"It’s doubled, it has doubled my cost to fill up per week," said one driver.

"Gas-wise that’s not good at all," said another. "Out here we are just barely getting by and scraping by."

The high prices at the pump continue to frustrate drivers— especially the ones who rack up the miles for work.

"It used to be $1,500 a week now it’s over $2,000," said Brandy Blair.

Blair owns his own trucking company. It is not uncommon for him to drive across the country.

Blair and several others FOX 2 spoke to, say taking away the state's .27 cents per gallon gax tax would give them the relief at the pump they've been hoping for.

FOX 2: "Do you try to fill up in other states?"

"Yeah, of course," Blair said. "It’s cheaper, way cheaper. ... I barely drive my brand-new Durango and I barely drive it."

But some question how much it would help.

FOX 2: "Is taking away the gas tax enough for you?"

"No, because we’re still paying more than what we were paying three weeks ago," said Rino Carpone. "It’s really not making too much of a difference for us."

Right now the state's gas tax is .27 cents— the state's sales tax is .22 cents and the federal gas tax is ,18 cents.

Southfield Gas and Go owner Sam Nassir says it's not out of the question for all to be lifted at once.

FOX 2: "All three at the same time?"

"Yes," he said.

FOX 2: "You think that could happen?"

"Yes for sure," he added.

Nasir also isn't a fan of the prices either — he says they cut into his profits.

"Me, like other people, trying to get to work every day, and make money," he said. "At the same time, I want to be reasonable to my customers. I don't want to really go up on prices because I do want to give a break to people."

Nasir says the gas prices have fallen around .50 cents in the last week. He says he is confident the prices will continue to fall.

