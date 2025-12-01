Detroit snow timeline: When to expect Monday night's flakes

The Brief Metro Detroit is expecting another round of snow tonight, Monday, with a tricky commute likely for Tuesday morning, particularly in southern counties. The region is forecast to receive between 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the heaviest amounts expected closer to the Ohio border. The cold weather is here to stay, with temperatures remaining in the upper 20s and low 30s over the next two weeks.



We've only just dug out after our first snow of the season and another round is about to layer on top as we expect to see a few more inches of snow on the ground in Southeast Michigan.

Meteorological winter is here and that means more snow is coming to Metro Detroit. The good news is that this system isn't going to bring as much as snow as we saw Saturday night. But the bad news is that could make Tuesday morning's drive to work tricky.

More Snow in Metro Detroit

What To Expect:

Unlike Saturday's snow, this snowmaker isn't expected to cross the Great Lakes and pick up moisture. Instead, it's going to move just south of the Ohio River.

That's not a favorable track for Metro Detroit to get heavier snow.

Instead, the bulk of the snow will land farther south and east as Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania all have counties under Winter Weather Advisories.

How much snow in Michigan?

By the numbers:

Expect to see 2 inches of snow largely in areas closer to the Ohio border.

Closer to Flint, we're looking at 1 inch or even less.

The good news is that the heavier snow will be in Ohio, Indiana, and Western Pennsylvania, where they're expected to get 3-4 inches.

Here's a broad look at what major cities should expect to see:

Adrian: 1.9"

Monroe: 1.7"

Jackson: 1.3"

Ann Arbor: 1.5"

Detroit: 1.3"

Lansing: .8"

Howell: .9"

Pontiac: 1.1"

Mount Clemens: 1.2"

Flint: 1.0"

Port Huron: 1.0"

Timeline:

Expect the first flakes to begin to fly around 10 p.m. on Monday. As we tuck in for the night and get ready for Tuesday's work day, the snow will continue to fall slow and steady for most of the night.

Overnight, temperatures will continue to stay below freezing as we bottom out at 23 degrees.

By 6 a.m., the snow will be just about done.

However, that could make the drive to work really tricky, especially in Monroe County and southern Wayne County.

Leave a bit earlier, if possible.

Cold Settles in

What's next:

We won't be dodging anymore significant snow for the next two weeks, but the cold weather is here to stay for a while.

Over the next two weeks, there are no signs of a warm up.

So as the snow falls, you're going to need to clear it because Mother Nature won't be melting it anytime soon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s or low 30s through the next two weeks.

Thursday night, we'll get into the single digits and barely get to the 20s.

You'll need to bundle up and stay inside as much as possible.

Dig deeper:

While this may seem early for snow, it's actually right on track.

December is the third snowiest month of the year, on average, behind January and February. In fact, we average almost 9 inches of snow for the month of December.

In other words, we're just getting started.