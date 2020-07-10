Parents, 4-year-old hospitalized after head-on collision on Detroit's west side

article

Two women are in critical condition and a child is also hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on the city's west side.

Around 2:30 a.m., a large scene of police and firefighters were dispatched to 7 Mile, just west of Greenfield for a head-on crash between a white SUV and a red sedan.

Detroit Police say the white Infinity SUV was traveling on 7 Mile when it collided into the red sedan that was exiting a gas station. The crash resulted in two women who are both listed as Jane Doe were in critical condition. The child is now in stable condition.

The driver fled the location on foot.

An original version of this story reported the incident was possibly the result of drag racing.

Police began clearing the scene after a couple of hours.

