Parents, 4-year-old hospitalized after possible drag racing incident on Detroit's west side

Two women are in critical condition and a child is in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision, possibly the result of drag racing.

Around 2:30 a.m., a large scene of police and firefighters were dispatched to 7 Mile, just west of Greenfield for a head-on crash between a white SUV and a red sedan.

FOX 2's Charline Langton reports the child was 4 years old. It's unclear which parties were driving what vehicle. The red car's left side was badly mangled and the front end of the SUV was crushed.

Police began clearing the scene after a couple of hours.

