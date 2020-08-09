Parents rally in Grosse Pointe to protest district not offering in-person learning

Parents in the Grosse Pointe School District are making their voices heard Sunday morning after protesting school officials not offering in-person learning to start the school year.

"I have a 15-year-old son he can't do online learning too many distractions in the spring it was a disaster, concerned parent Tracy Skupien said.

This protest effort emerged from a Facebook group put in motion after the superintendent for Grosse Pointe Public Schools announced the school district will start the year with remote learning only, offering a plan to reintroduce students to in-person learning when appropriate.

"If the rest of the school districts can Detroit Public Schools can, catholic schools can there's no reason why we can't do face-to-face learning," concerned parent Francis Charbonneau.

The MI Safe Schools Return to Schools Roadmap required by Governor Whitmer developed plans for in-person learning, virtual learning and a hybrid of both options that can be instituted based on the current phase the state is under and the status of COVID 19 in the area

"We are in stage four, therefore, we are allowed to have hybrid learning in school," Max Wiener said.

These parents argue the school year should start with face to face instruction because there is evidence it works

School officials tell Fox 2 The Board of Education will approve the Return to School plan on Monday.

Superintendent Gary Niehaus also offered the following statement

The recommendation is to start the 2020 - 2021 school year in Remote Learning and One GP Virtual. Remote Learning would gradually turn to In-Person when the time is right for the safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff.



