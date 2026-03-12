Pontiac mom accused of abandoning children to be sentenced for welfare fraud

The Brief Kelli Bryant is scheduled to be sentenced for welfare fraud on Thursday. The Pontiac mom was first arrested after her children were found living by themselves in squalid conditions in February 2025. She is still awaiting her trial on child abuse charges.



Kelli Bryant, who was taken into custody more than a year ago after her children were found living by themselves in squalor in a Pontiac apartment, is scheduled to be sentenced for a separate case on Thursday.

Bryant pleaded no contest to three counts of welfare fraud in December. She was charged shortly after her arrest on counts of child abuse.

Her sentencing is scheduled for early afternoon on Thursday.

The backstory:

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office took Bryant into custody after deputies were called to the residence to perform a welfare check.

The landlord told police he had not heard from her in months and was worried something had happened. When police arrived, they found a home full of garbage, along with mold and human waste.

Inside was a 15-year-old boy and two girls, 12 and 13. The boy told police they had been living at the home for years and rarely left the apartment.

The children survived on food that had been dropped off on the front porch each week by either Bryant or another stranger.

The welfare fraud charges arrived a month after her arrest for allegedly collecting overpayments from the health department.

Related article

What they're saying:

"The resolution of the Welfare Fraud charges in no way impacts the case against Kelli Bryant on the more serious allegations of Child Abuse," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "We fully intend to hold her accountable for the abuse these children suffered because of her alleged neglect."